Victoria Monét drops off the sequel to her critically acclaimed 2020 project JAGUAR II. She had this to say about the project:

“JAGUAR I and II are relatives, but you see, JAGUAR II is an older, more developed, voluptuous older sister. I just really wanted to make it in my eyes better than JAGUAR I, which I feel like I’ve done.”

JAGUAR II features 11 new songs and guest appearances by KAYTRANADA, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Buju Banton, and more.

You can stream JAGUAR II in its entirety below.