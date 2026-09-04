Beyoncé expands B’Day for its 20th anniversary with “Morning Dew (Donk),” B-sides, Spanish versions and tracks with Pharrell, Maluma and Selena.
The 31-song digital deluxe uses the remaster as its base layer, reassembling the 2006 album with B-sides, Spanish-language versions, remixes and freshly surfaced material. Arriving on the album’s anniversary—and Beyoncé’s birthday—it makes the date part of the edit rather than mere packaging.

You can stream B’Day (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) in its entirety below.

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