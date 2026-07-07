Music Video: Larry June & DJ.Fresh – Organic Motion

Larry June and DJ.Fresh bring vintage car culture and smooth West Coast funk to the official video for “Organic Motion”. The visual follows the record’s relaxed pace, placing Larry among classic automobiles while his understated performance keeps the focus on the music. DJ.Fresh supplies a warm, funk-heavy groove with the bounce of vintage California rap. Larry rides the production at his usual measured pace, moving between money talk, quiet luxury, and the satisfaction of enjoying what years of work have built.

Watch the “Organic Motion” video below.