Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Layzie Bone

Layzie Bone pulls up to Drink Champs and talks about the whole Bone Thugs journey from day one. He talks about being homeless in LA trying to link with Eazy-E, calling his office thousands of times until they finally got through. He breaks down the Wu-Tang fight at Russell Simmons’ Christmas party, recording with Biggie and never hearing his verse until after he passed, and smoking weed with Phil Collins at a castle in Sweden. Layzie also gets into the business side of things. He talks going independent, selling music direct to consumers, and why he thinks ownership is everything. This one’s a classic.

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