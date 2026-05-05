Music Video: Vince Staples – Blackberry Marmalade

Vince Staples shares his new single/video “Blackberry Marmalade”. Off of his upcoming album, Cry Baby, which is set to be released on June 5th. “Blackberry Marmalade” opens the rollout for his upcoming album with a record that feels tense, jagged, and deliberately uncomfortable. Built around a noisy, distorted pulse rather than a clean rap single structure, the track gives Staples space to work in his usual deadpan register while the writing circles paranoia, violence, ideology, and the numbness that comes with watching all of it play out in public. Directed by Vince and Bradley J. Calder.

You can watch the “Blackberry Marmalade” video below.