New Music: Mya ft. Too $hort – Just A Little Bit

Mýa calls on Too $hort for a new collab titled “Just a Little Bit”. This is the latest single from her upcoming album Retrospect, which is set to drop on May 15th. The record leans into warm synths, flirtatious R&B polish, and a late-’80s bounce, giving Mýa plenty of room to play things smooth without losing the groove. Too $hort fits naturally into that setting, adding his unmistakable Bay Area drawl to a record that feels relaxed, grown, and knowingly retro.

You can stream “Just a Little Bit” below.