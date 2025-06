On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we welcome back family to the show, EST Gee. With four appearances, Gee has the most interviews on MDWOG and every time he pulls up, he drops real game.

We dive into his evolution as an artist, how he’s holding up mentally, and the creative process behind his brand-new album “My World” — streaming everywhere now. Gee gets personal about his journey, growth, and what it means to represent his city at this stage in his career.