Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 459) w/ Mario

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend himself, Mario!

You know how this goes—all the vibes, all the drinks, and zero filter. Mario pulls up to chop it up about his journey from early beginnings to breakthrough hits, and what keeps his sound evolving in today’s scene. Mario dives into creative inspirations, studio grind, behind-the-scenes moments we’ve never heard, and memorable run-ins with famous collabs.

But this ain’t just about the hits like “Let Me Love You”—Mario gets deep. He opens up about family struggles, mental health, industry politics, and the real work it takes to stay relevant in a game that moves fast. He also gives us a sneak peek into his new music, his acting career, and the legacy he’s building.

This episode is filled with laughs, real talk, and plenty of classic Drink Champs moments—stories you won’t hear anywhere else. Whether you’re a day-one fan or new to his catalog, this conversation is a reminder why Mario’s voice—on and off the mic—still hits different. Don’t miss this one. It’s R&B royalty with a side of champagne and smoke.