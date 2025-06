Smiley gets an assist from Drake on his new release, “2 Mazza”, which is liberated alongside its music video. Directed by Zong Li, the OVO spittas stunt inside Ontario’s Go Place day spa while speaking on their humbling beginnings in Toronto. Produced by Boi-1da, Fierce, and Harley Arsenault, “2 Mazza” is off of Smiley’s latest project, Don’t Box Me In.

Watch the “2 Mazza” video below.