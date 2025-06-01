Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 455) w/ Keyshia Cole

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the Princess of Hip-Hop Soul, Keyshia Cole!

Keyshia Cole shares her journey through the music industry, sharing insights into her creative process, personal challenges, and the experiences that have shaped her career.

This candid discussions about her rise to fame, the stories behind her most impactful songs, and her perspectives on love, heartbreak, and resilience. Keyshia offers a unique glimpse into her life, both on and off the stage.

Keyshia Cole helps listeners understand the woman behind the music, her inspirations, and her aspirations for the future. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to her work, this episode highlights Keyshia Cole’s authenticity and strength.