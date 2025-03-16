Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 317) w/ CASANOVA

In this powerful episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie and Wallo sit down with rapper Casanova, who calls in from Federal Prison to share his story. Casanova opens up about his current situation, how he’s staying strong, and the people who have been holding him down during this challenging time. He breaks down how RICO charges work and gives an inside look at what it’s like fighting for his life behind bars.

Plus, Casanova shares a hilarious story involving 50 Cent that you don’t want to miss. Tune in for a great conversation about the realities of prison life, the justice system, and survival.