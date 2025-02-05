Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 342) GRAMMY’S Recap , DOECHII Wins, KENDRICK Sweeps, & Luka Trade

TimeStamps:
0:22 – New single announcement
5:01 – Song blurb feedback
8:35 – Amar’s birthday party
10:34 – Bathroom cleaning chaos
16:35 – Cooking glizzies
18:30 – Baby girl tips
25:09 – Jaden’s house hat
27:45 – Will Smith’s parenting
32:01 – Naked red carpet
34:15 – Viral album cover
36:36 – Naked wife controversy
39:03 – Babyface red carpet incident
43:09 – Disrespect to Babyface
48:27 – DOI wins rap album
50:02 – Cardi presents award
1:00:02 – Beyonce’s album win
1:01:59 – Album of the Year
1:10:21 – Kendrick’s Grammy Sweep
1:12:39 – Music Video Debate
1:20:18 – Justice Discussion
1:22:01 – Victims’ Rights
1:24:39 – Nike Tech Debate
1:29:38 – Rap Category Debate
1:31:39 – Camron’s Rapping Skills
1:33:44 – Hate in Journalism
1:38:15 – Hate and Relationships
1:40:01 – Luca Trade Reaction
1:45:54 – Lakers Roster Needs
1:47:33 – R&B Playlist Plans
1:51:29 – Moving to Europe
1:56:44 – Episode conclusion
2:00:10 – Poem submission
2:02:40 – Creepy poem discussion
