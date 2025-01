On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Glorilla served as this week’s musical guest. Hosted by Dave Chappelle, Big Glo hit the stage for two performances. First, she performed her hit single “Yeah Glo” & she later returned to the stage to perform a medley of her songs “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” & “LET HER COOK”. She also took part in the skit “Pop The Balloon”.

Watch the performances below.