Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have officially unveiled their long-awaited collab album, Missionary, accompanied by a gripping short film. Clocking in at 12 minutes, the action-packed visual, narrated by Method Man, follows Snoop and Dre as unlikely heroes who take justice into their own hands. Directed by Dave Meyers, the cinematic piece features tracks from the album and cameos from 50 Cent and more.

Missionary is available now on all platforms.