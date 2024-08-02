Album Stream: Killer Mike – Songs For Sinners & Saints

Killer Mike drops off his new album titled Songs For Sinners & Saints. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Anthony Hamilton, Jordan Alyssa, Troy Durden, Adonica Nunn, Jori, Offset, Blxst, Lena Byrd Miles, Key Glock, Project Pat, and more. Mike had this to say about the project:

“For me, this is a testimonial. When I was growing up, an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony about their trials, tribulations, and triumphs. After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL, I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me. This album is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumphs despite doubt, outright hate, and fear. I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and saints.”

You can stream Songs For Sinners & Saints in its entirety below.