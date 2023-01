SZA is coming for blood in her gory video, “Kill Bill”. Inspired by the Quentin Tarantino film, Kill Bill, Directed by Christian Breslauer. The visual begins with SZA in a crossfire of bullets from her ex and his goons after reading her break-up letter. SZA then gets a Hattori Hanzo sword and defeats the Crazy 88s before confronting her ex. Off SZA’s chart-topping sophomore album, SOS.

