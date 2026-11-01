Rampage pulls up to Drink Champs to chop it up with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about his legendary run in hip hop. He breaks down how his cousin Busta Rhymes got him on the “Flava in Ya Ear” remix and how they made “Wild for da Night.” He also talks about building Flipmode Squad, working with Chris Lighty at Violator, and recording with DMX. Later, Rampage opens up about surviving two heart attacks, losing 55 pounds, and why he is pulling his new music off streaming platforms. Plus, he shares his plans for a new battle rap network and his upcoming 50-city tour

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