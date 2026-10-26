Home Music Video Music Video: The Alchemist – Drakkar Noir Music Video Music Video: The Alchemist – Drakkar Noir October 26, 2026 The Alchemist recently celebrated his 49th birthday. As part of the celebration, he delivers the visuals for his track “Drakkar Noir”. Al uses his magic touch on the official video. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Larry June & The Alchemist ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Summer Reign New Music: The Alchemist & Curren$y ft. Boldy James & Westside Gunn – No Yeast (Remix) Album Stream: Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – The Skeleton Key Music Video: Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist – Generation Music Video: Hit-Boy & The Alchemist – Business Merger Album Stream: Larry June, Curren$y & The Alchemist – Spiral Staircases