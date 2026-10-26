Cookin Soul, The Alchemist & Action Bronson give fans the official video for their collab “El Quimico y El Doctor”. The action packed cartoon clip sets the mood for the cinamatic track.

Watch the “El Quimico y El Doctor” video below.

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