Home Music Video Music Video: Cookin Soul x The Alchemist x Action Bronson – El... Music Video Music Video: Cookin Soul x The Alchemist x Action Bronson – El Quimico y El Doctor October 26, 2026 Cookin Soul, The Alchemist & Action Bronson give fans the official video for their collab “El Quimico y El Doctor”. The action packed cartoon clip sets the mood for the cinamatic track. Watch the “El Quimico y El Doctor” video below. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Larry June & The Alchemist ft. Action Bronson – Solid Plan Music Video: The Alchemist ft. Action Bronson – Vertigo Music Video: Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson – Scarab 38 Music Video: Larry June & The Alchemist – 60 Days Album Stream: Roc Marciano & The Alchemist – The Skeleton Key Music Video: Gangrene (The Alchemist & Oh No) ft. Ab-Soul – King Taco