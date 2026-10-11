Home New Music New Music: Young Chris – Making Drops New Music New Music: Young Chris – Making Drops October 11, 2026 Young Chris will be releasing his new album Catch A Vibe on October 21st. To build the anticipation for the project, he gives fans his new single “Making Drops”. You can stream “Making Drops” below. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Dave East & Young Chris – Naughty Music Video: Grafh ft. Peedi Crakk, Neef Buck & Young Chris – Rocafella Chain (Remix) Music Video: Young Chris, MadeinTYO & Freeway – Too Strong Album Stream: Young Chris & MadeinTYO – Made In Philly