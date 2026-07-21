Music Video: Syd ft. James Fauntleroy – Any Time

July 21, 2026

Syd and James Fauntleroy explore a relationship’s lingering pull in the Kasey Elise Walker-directed video for “Any Time”. Off of Syd’s new album, Beard. Syd and James Fauntleroy occupy the same troubled relationship. Neither sounds ready to walk away despite the damage already done, giving the song a quiet tension that stretches across its unhurried arrangement. Syd and Raphael Saadiq produced the track, with both joining Fauntleroy and Nicholas Bennett among the songwriters.

Watch the “Any Time” video below.

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