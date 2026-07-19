Music Video: Tinashe – Crash Out

Tinashe releases the choreography-driven “Crash Out” video. The second single from her upcoming album, Popstar. Produced by Couros, who pairs snapping drums with a low-slung trap pulse, giving her relaxed delivery plenty of room while the writing pushes back against online resentment and the fading promise of the American dream. Directed by 91 Rules with creative direction from Tinashe, the video puts choreography at the center. Its precise movement plays against the song’s threat of losing control, turning that tension into a tightly focused performance.

You can watch the “Crash Out” video below.

