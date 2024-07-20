New Music: Tinashe – Nasty Remixes With Chloe & Tyga

Tinashe doubles down with two “Nasty” remixes featuring Chloe on one and Tyga on the other. On both the X-rated remakes, Tinashe looks for that one to pair her inner-freak and finally finds her perfect matches.
You can stream the two remixes below.
