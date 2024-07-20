New Music: Tinashe – Nasty Remixes With Chloe & Tyga

in

Tinashe doubles down with two “Nasty” remixes featuring Chloe on one and Tyga on the other. On both the X-rated remakes, Tinashe looks for that one to pair her inner-freak and finally finds her perfect matches.

You can stream the two remixes below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: Chloe – Pray It Away Music Video: Chloe – In Pieces Music Video: Mario ft. Lil Wayne & Tyga – Main One Music Video: Tinashe – Talk To Me Nice EP Stream: Tinashe – BB/ANG3L Music Video: Tyga & Sabrina Claudio – No Question

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *