Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 520) I Play Rocky

Mal kicks off the episode with his interest in I Play Rocky, the upcoming biopic about Sylvester Stallone, which prompts a debate between Creed vs. Rocky IV, and other recent films. Baby D discusses her favorite shows, we get an update to where she is at with The Sopranos, and Samuel L. Jackson goes viral after explaining how he used to be a high functioning crack addict. Netflix Zip joins the guys to discuss 38 Spesh going at Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled, after claiming that Kiss has been “ducking him”. iHeartRadio settles a payola lawsuit with the FCC, and Funk Flex airs out DJ Enuf, accusing him of taking payola from multiple artists. We wrap up with new music coming this weekend from Larry June, Tory Lanez, Masego, and more, before taking a call from a listener looking to define what it means to be a lyricist in hip hop.

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