Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 947) “Dragons and Dinosaurs”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with a discussion on conspiracies (4:35) before turning to early reviews of Christopher Nolan’s new movie ‘The Odyssey’ (27:38). The room then shares a list of the new music that released (57:40), Joe shares a story of going bowling with Tsu Surf (1:14:10), and Pooh Shiesty allegedly pays $5K to help rob Gucci Mane (1:28:30). Marc Lamont Hill then shares a story in which he recently called the police (1:34:35), plus some online discourse takes place over KevOnStage’s remarks about masturbation (2:05:02). Also, the end of Nissan Altimas (2:30:55), United Airlines monetizes the middle seat (2:39:30), the passing of Hal Williams (2:53:33), and much more.

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