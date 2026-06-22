New Music: DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine – Nobody Speak Part 2

DJ Shadow revisits his record “Nobody Speak” with Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry and TiaCorine, tying the new single to the 10th anniversary of The Mountain Will Fall. The original “Nobody Speak” already had the kind of blown-out swagger that felt built for chaos; this sequel keeps that pressure intact and lets two of the sharpest newer voices in rap tear through it from a different angle. Denzel attacks the beat with the kind of forward motion that makes him sound locked in before the first bar even settles. TiaCorine matches that energy without copying it, cutting through the track with a colder, more elastic presence.

You can stream “Nobody Speak Part 2” below.

