Music Video: EST Gee – Foreign Dreams

May 25, 2026

EST Gee drops a new music video for his record “Foreign Dreams”. The visual is built around the Louisville rapper’s usual mix of pressure, paranoia, and hard-earned motion. His writing still feels rooted in consequences, loyalty, and the kind of memories that follow you even when the surroundings change. The clip keeps the focus on presence rather than spectacle, giving Gee room to move through the record with that clipped, heavy delivery that has become his signature.

You can watch the “Foreign Dreams” video below.

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