New Music: Key Glock – Go

May 8, 2026

Here’s new record from Key Glock titled “Go”. A hard, stripped-down cut that puts him right back in his Memphis pocket. The beat gives him plenty of room to talk heavy without dressing things up too much.

You can stream “Go” below.

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