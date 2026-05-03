Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo joins N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for a legendary episode of Drink Champs. The iconic actor talks about playing Benny Blanco in Carlito’s Way and what it was like to kill Al Pacino on screen. He also opens up about his new Pablo Escobar series and getting the family to co-sign the real story. The crew dives into the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood and how John’s autobiography caused some major industry backlash. John even shares wild stories about Steven Seagal and the cultural impact of hit movies like Encanto. Pull up a chair and enjoy some amazing Hollywood history.

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