Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 368) w/ STEPHEN JACKSON

This week on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down with NBA Champion and certified real one Stephen Jackson for a powerful and hilarious episode you don’t want to miss.

Stak pulls up to talk about:

His long NBA career and what it really took to survive in the league

The current state of the NBA and what today’s players are missing

His transition from basketball to music and the grind behind his new project

Of course, it wouldn’t be MDWOG without competition — Gillie & Wallo try to take down Stak in a shooting contest… and let’s just say it does NOT go well for Wallo 😂🏀