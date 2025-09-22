Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 344) w/ MARLON WAYANS & TYRIQ WITHERS

in

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo chop it up with comedy legend Marlon Wayans and rising Hollywood star Tyriq Withers. The two are fresh off their new movie “HIM” now in theaters and they came through to drop some gems.

Marlon keeps it all the way real about growing up in the Wayans family, what it’s like on set, and why he’s never been scared to piss people off with his comedy. Tyriq breaks down why he chose acting over sports, how Marlon put him on game, and what it felt like stepping into his first leading role in Hollywood.

