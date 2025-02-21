New Music: J.Cole – cLOUDs

J.Cole surprises his fans with some new music. On Thursday, Cole World uploaded a post on his Inevitable blog with a short message and recent recording titled “cLOUDs”. He stated:

“just wanted to share. made this a few days ago, then i added a second verse and was like “man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there. I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one…”cLOUDs”. – produced by DZL, Omen, and small contributions from me.”

The 4-minute record features Cole floating on a hypnotic instrumental as he reflects on his mental state and some of today’s current events.

You can listen to the track in full here.