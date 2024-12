In anticipation of her new album, Lana, SZA releases the project’s latest video, “Drive”, which stars comedian and actor Ben Stiller. Directed by Bradley J. Calder. The visual centers around Stiller taking a night stroll while lip syncing along to the introspective record. Lana, which serves as the deluxe version of her previous album SOS can be pre-saved here.

Watch the “Drive” video below.