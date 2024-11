Following the Halloween release of his EP 11, Westside Gunn gives fans his full project Still Praying. The album is with the legendary DJ Drama and features guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz. Also featuring production by Daringer, Conductor Williams, Statik Selektah, DJ Muggs, Camoflauge Monk & more.

You can stream Still Praying in its entirety below.