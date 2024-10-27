Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 433) Family Episode

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. And this episode is all about the family and financial wisdom!

Listen as we chop it up with Memphis Bleek, Lil Cease, Scoop Deville, K.Foxx, Grafh, and Cardan!

With a mix of industry veterans and up-and-coming voices, the episode was filled with insider stories, reflections on old-school hip-hop, and some eye-opening discussions about music industry beefs, production credits, and financial advice from legends. Here’s a breakdown of the key moments from the episode.