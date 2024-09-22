Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 428) w/ Uncle Luke

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the legendary, Uncle Luke!

Uncle Luke was a pioneering figure in Southern hip-hop. In this episode Luke reflects on his role in creating and popularizing hip-hop in the South, particularly focusing on party music and booty-shaking culture.

Uncle Luke mentions the contributions of his group 2 Live Crew and how their music was pivotal in shaping Southern hip-hop’s identity.

He shares anecdotes about controversies related to his music, mentioning legal troubles he faced due to its explicit nature. He highlights that he even went to jail for his music and more!

The conversation touches on various edgy and explicit moments, such as performances involving sexual acts on stage, comparing himself to Rick James, and much much more!

Overall, the discussion highlights Uncle Luke’s unapologetic personality and his central role in defining a distinct, bold Southern hip-hop style.