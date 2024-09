Celinski the Mayor gives fans his new album The Re-Election. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances by Black Rain, Indo Da Diva, Dana Lucci & more. Also featuring production by Gav Beats, Dana Lucci, Ski Beatz and more. The album is a gem from NC. If you looking for something boom bap and hard hitting this is the project for you.

You can stream The Re-Election in its entirety below.

