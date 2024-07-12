Album Stream: Blu & Evidence – Los Angeles

in

L.A. rappers Blu and Evidence link for their collab album, Los Angeles. Featuring 13 new tracks and contributions by Domo Genesis, Navy Blue, Kokane, Nana, M.E.D., Propaganda, and C.S. Armstrong.

You can stream Los Angeles in its entirety below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailNew Music: Vanderslice Ft. Slug & Evidence – North American Money Default ThumbnailMusic Video: Evidence – The Factory New Music: Blu & Nottz ft. Shad and Quelle Chris – Marcus Garvey Album Stream: Blu & Nottz – Afrika

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *