Album Stream: Blu & Evidence – Los Angeles

L.A. rappers Blu and Evidence link for their collab album, Los Angeles. Featuring 13 new tracks and contributions by Domo Genesis, Navy Blue, Kokane, Nana, M.E.D., Propaganda, and C.S. Armstrong.
You can stream Los Angeles in its entirety below.
