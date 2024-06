Mustard links with Travis Scott on his new single, “Parking Lot”. This is the first release from his upcoming album Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Produced by Mustard, Nic Nac, Farmer & Keanu Beats. Travis Scott gets on his playa shit with his hypnotic flow. Mustard is set to drop Faith of a Mustard Seed on July 26th.

You can stream “Parking Lot” below.