Album Stream: G-Eazy – Freak Show

After nearly three years, G-Eazy returns with his seventh studio album, Freak Show. Featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Coi Leray, Kaliii, French Montana, Leon Bridges and Lancey Foux.

You can stream Freak Show in its entirety below.

