NxWorries’ Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge call on Earl Sweatshirt and Rae Khalil for their latest release, “WalkOnBy” Produced by Knxwledge. Anderson .Paak, Earl, and Rae slide with their hearty bars. “WalkOnBy” is off of NxWorries’ upcoming sophomore album, Why Lawd?, which drops June 14th.

You can stream “WalkOnBy” below.