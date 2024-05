Tee Grizzley teams up with Future on his new single/video, “Swear To God”. Produced by Wheezy and directed by Jerry Productions. The video centers around the two spitting their fiery bars while mobbing with their crews from outside a late night store, the jewelry store and a gentlemen’s club. “Swear To God” follows Tee Grizzley’s latest release “Suffering In Silence“.

Watch the “Swear To God” video below.