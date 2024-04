Nardo Wick and Future reunite on their latest collab, “Back To Back”. Produced by Southside, Nardo & Future get busy with their gritty bars. “Back To Back” is Nardo Wick’s third release of 2024 following “Somethin” with Sexyy Red and “Wickerstyle“.

You can stream “Back To Back” below.

***Updated with the official video***