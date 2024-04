Coi Leray delivers her latest single, “Can’t Come Back”. On the record, Coi speaks on a troubled relationship and she sends her man packing. She premiered the record during her Coachella performance, “Can’t Come Back” is her second release of 2024 following her track “Wanna Come Thru” featuring Mike WiLL Made-It.

You can stream “Can’t Come Back” below.

***Updated with the official video.***