Music Video: Lola Brooke – Neighborhood Hero

Lola Brooke continues to push her album Dennis Daughter with the official video for her track “Neighborhood Hero”. Directed by Ben Marc, the visual follows Lola while taking over the streets with her biker gang.
Watch the “Neighborhood Hero” below.
