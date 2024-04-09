Album Stream: Doja Cat – Scarlet 2 CLAUDE

In 2023 Doja Cat released her fourth studio album, Scarlet. She returns with the deluxe version titled, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. She had this to say about the project:

“I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way. And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand kind of the whole connection. Claude Frollo doesn’t depict a single person in my life. It’s like a metaphor for the people that creatives endure on a daily basis in a bigger picture, a bigger scale.”

Scarlet 2 CLAUDE features 7 new songs and guest appearances by Teezo Touchdown and A$AP Rocky.

You can stream Scarlet 2 CLAUDE in its entirety below and also check out her new video for “Masc,” with Teezo.