With his new album set to drop soon, Playboi Carti continues his roll out with his surprise release of the video, “EvilJ0rdan”. In the clip, which he shared on his Opium Instagram account, Carti puts on a demonic head piece while kicking his off the wall flow over DJ Swamp Izzo’s instrumental. “EvilJ0rdan” follows Playboi Carti’s “Backr00m” collab with Travis Scott. His new album I Am Music is on the way.

Watch the “EvilJ0rdan” video below.

