Sauce Walka links back up with producer Daringer for his new single/video, “I’m Him”. In the visual, Sauce vibes in the streets of NYC while flexing his street oriented, story telling bars. Sauce Walka and Daringer previously collabed on last summer’s “Dangerous Daringer” featuring Conway The Machine. “I’m Him” is Sauce’s first new music since his 2023 album, Dat Boy Den.

Watch the “I’m Him” video below.