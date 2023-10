Jim Jones and Byrd Gang drops off their new compilation album, Byrd Gang 2.0. Featuring 16 new tracks and contributions by members Dyce Payso, Shoota93, Yellowtapee, 34Zeussy, DramaB2R, G Mimms, Dilla Illa, and more. Also featuring guest appearances by Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign and more.

You can stream Byrd Gang 2.0 in its entirety below.