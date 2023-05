XXXTentacion displays his love on his latest posthumous release titled “Let’s Pretend We’re Numb”. Produced by Khaed, XXX speaks on a former love and their bad vibes following a break up. “Let’s Pretend We’re Numb” is XXX’s first posthumous release since January’s “I’m Not Human” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

You can stream “Let’s Pretend We’re Numb” below.